Advertisement

Preliminary approval given for Black Hills drilling

FILE - Minneapolis-based F3 Gold has been seeking approval for its drilling project for several...
FILE - Minneapolis-based F3 Gold has been seeking approval for its drilling project for several years.(KEVN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEYC) - The U.S. Forest Service has given preliminary approval to a Minnesota company that wants to do some exploratory drilling for gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills.

The land involved is near the Pactola Reservoir in the Black Hills National Forest and is owned by the federal government.

Minneapolis-based F3 Gold has been seeking approval for its drilling project for several years.

The Forest Service has now completed its final environmental assessment and issued a draft decision that would allow the drilling to move forward, but with numerous restrictions to protect cultural sites, water and other natural resources.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jae Havoc
Rochester born Hip-Hop Artists is opening act at Down by the Riverside concert series
The Wandering House
The Wandering House comes to Rochester
(Source: MGN)
Mayo Clinic begins Monkeypox testing
RPD logo
Rochester man in critical condition after scooter accident, police searching for suspect who took video of victim
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri
Missouri swimmer infected with amoeba, likely from Iowa swim

Latest News

24-year-old Rachel Evangelisto was crowned Miss Minnesota June 17.
First Indigenous woman crowned Miss Minnesota
Zumbro Lutheran Church
New Youth Resource Center aims to help at risk and homeless
Instructor demonstrating CPR on infant
Winona Health offers infant CPR and choking class to community
Winona Health has been offering this class to the community for the past five years.
Winona Health offers infant CPR and choking class to community
Chalk the Block
Rochester to hold city-wide Chalk the Block Festival