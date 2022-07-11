Advertisement

Postage stamps cost more starting Monday

The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.(Rusty Clark / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service raised the price of mailing a first-class letter effective Sunday.

A “Forever Stamp” will cost 60 cents when the post office opens Monday.

In addition to the two-cent price increase on first-class stamps, other postal services will also cost more.

Postcard stamps, certified mail and money order fees will be among the services subjected to rate hikes.

The U.S. Postal Service said the hikes amount to about a 6.5% increase across the board.

They point out the added expense is still less than the rate of inflation, which is nearly 8%.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jae Havoc
Rochester born Hip-Hop Artists is opening act at Down by the Riverside concert series
The Wandering House
The Wandering House comes to Rochester
(Source: MGN)
Mayo Clinic begins Monkeypox testing
RPD logo
Rochester man in critical condition after scooter accident, police searching for suspect who took video of victim
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri
Missouri swimmer infected with amoeba, likely from Iowa swim

Latest News

24-year-old Rachel Evangelisto was crowned Miss Minnesota June 17.
First Indigenous woman crowned Miss Minnesota
Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to...
Federal judge blocks Arizona’s ‘personhood’ abortion law
Zumbro Lutheran Church
New Youth Resource Center aims to help at risk and homeless
Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID surge.
Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID surge
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom’s life at risk