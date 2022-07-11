Advertisement

Olympian injured in downtown Los Angeles attack

Kim Glass attends day two of Maxim Big Game Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at City Market...
Kim Glass attends day two of Maxim Big Game Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at City Market Pavilion in Los Angeles.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Olympic volleyball player was attacked Friday in downtown Los Angeles when a man threw a metal object at her face in an assault that fractured multiple bones in her face and left one of her eyes swollen shut, the athlete said in videos posted to social media.

Kim Glass, a silver medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, had been leaving a lunch on Friday afternoon when she saw a man run up with something in his hand. He was on the other side of a car, in the street, when he threw the object — what Glass believes might have been a metal pipe or bolt — at her face.

“He just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes,” she said in videos posted to Instagram. “It happened so fast, he literally flung it from the street, he was not even close to me at all.”

Bystanders restrained the man — identified by police as Semeon Tesfamariam, 51 — until officers arrived to take him into custody.

Tesfamariam was booked on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, according to Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles police spokesperson. He is being held without bail. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf or when he is scheduled to appear in court.

Glass, a Los Angeles native, posted videos showing her injuries to her eye, nose and cheek. She said she believes her vision will be OK and thanked a doctor for stitches near her eyebrow.

“Just be safe out there,” she said in the videos. “You shouldn’t have to be fearful when you walk.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jae Havoc
Rochester born Hip-Hop Artists is opening act at Down by the Riverside concert series
The Wandering House
The Wandering House comes to Rochester
(Source: MGN)
Mayo Clinic begins Monkeypox testing
RPD logo
Rochester man in critical condition after scooter accident, police searching for suspect who took video of victim
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri
Missouri swimmer infected with amoeba, likely from Iowa swim

Latest News

24-year-old Rachel Evangelisto was crowned Miss Minnesota June 17.
First Indigenous woman crowned Miss Minnesota
Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to...
Federal judge blocks Arizona’s ‘personhood’ abortion law
Zumbro Lutheran Church
New Youth Resource Center aims to help at risk and homeless
Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID surge.
Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID surge
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom’s life at risk