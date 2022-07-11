Advertisement

Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.(Toga Volunteer Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A missing 6-year-old boy with autism was found dead early Monday morning, according to officials.

Landon “Waldy” Raber, who was nonverbal, was reported missing around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple agencies responded to the search, and K-9 units also assisted. Landon was found dead around 5:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials have not released further details about Landon’s death.

The community organized a prayer gathering in remembrance of Landon, scheduled for Monday evening.

“His short life has touched so many people, and we want to take this time to show our support and grieve together as a community/friends/family,” the Facebook event reads.

