Mason City to host Hwy 122 Feasibility Study meeting

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The City of Mason City will host a public information meeting Wednesday, July 13, to discuss the proposed Feasibility Study on Hwy 122 from Lark Avenue to Winnebago/Cerro Gordo Way in Mason City.

According to the City of Mason City, the public is invited to attend the meeting anytime between 5:30 and 7 p.m. The meeting is being held in the Mason City Room at the Mason City Public Library located at 225 North Pennsylvania Avenue.

The study was completed through the partnership of the Iowa Department of Transportation and Wallace Holland Kastler & Schmitz (WHKS).

The meeting will be conducted utilizing an open forum format. City, Iowa DOT and WHKS staff will also be present to review the corridor and informally discuss the study.

The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. Attendees will be asked to sign in as they enter the meeting room, and they will also have the opportunity to leave comments with staff or in writing on a form which will be provided.

Any comments or questions prior to the meeting may be submitted by phone or email. Submit those to:

Mark Rahm, P.E., City Engineer City of Mason City 10 First Street NW Mason City, IA 50401 Phone: 641-421-3605 Email: mrahm@masoncity.net

