Advertisement

It’s check-in time for your financial goals

A regular review of your financial plan can keep you on track
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - No matter the size of your paycheck, having a plan is key to reaching your financial goals.

You might have short-term goals like a vacation or buying a car or house in the next few years. Or maybe you have long-term goals, like putting your retirement or your kids’ education.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said write down your goals and prioritize them.

“What you need to do is look at the resources that you have to get there and then come up with a plan and how are you going to make those resources reach those, both short term and long-term goals and objectives,” Joyce said.

Joyce suggested that something as simple as writing down the month you plan to make a purchase and calculating how much you need to save can help you stay on track.

If you need help making a plan or revising the one you have, there are many free tools available online. Google’s simple budget tracker or GoodBudget (free option) are just two examples that could help you meet your financial goals.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jae Havoc
Rochester born Hip-Hop Artists is opening act at Down by the Riverside concert series
The Wandering House
The Wandering House comes to Rochester
(Source: MGN)
Mayo Clinic begins Monkeypox testing
RPD logo
Rochester man in critical condition after scooter accident, police searching for suspect who took video of victim
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri
Missouri swimmer infected with amoeba, likely from Iowa swim

Latest News

24-year-old Rachel Evangelisto was crowned Miss Minnesota June 17.
First Indigenous woman crowned Miss Minnesota
Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to...
Federal judge blocks Arizona’s ‘personhood’ abortion law
Zumbro Lutheran Church
New Youth Resource Center aims to help at risk and homeless
Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID surge.
Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID surge
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom’s life at risk