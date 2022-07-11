Advertisement

Golf tournament raises money for fallen Iowa State Trooper’s family

A golf benefit raised money for the family of a fallen Iowa State Trooper.
Jul. 11, 2022
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - A golf benefit over the weekend raised money for the family of a fallen Iowa State Trooper.

Trooper Ted Benda died last October in a car crash in Allamakee County while responding to a call.

The Hamilton County Peace Officers Association put on the golf tournament Saturday in Webster City.

The event generally raises more than $20,000 for the family selected as that year’s beneficiary.

Trooper Benda’s family was this year’s recipient. He leaves behind a wife and four daughters.

His widow, Holly, said they had a newborn at the time of his death.

“My youngest was three weeks old when Ted passed, so we have a long life without him,” said Holly Benda, the surviving spouse. “And to have benefits like this means everything.”

The event also honored Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith.

He was shot and killed in the line of duty last year in Grundy Center.

At the auction following the tournament, two flags which flew over the U.S. Capitol for both men were up for bids.

