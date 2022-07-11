Deer Creek Speedway’s Gopher 50 was a weekend success

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – Brandon Overton in the #76 car from Evans, GA is the 2020 Gopher 50 champion, and he and his crew are $50,000 richer. He started in the #1 position and ended #1.

Racers from all over the country made their way to Deer Creek Speedway Saturday. It was the largest purse in race history with the winner taking home $50,000. There could have been a $75,000 champion if Chris Madden (who took second) had won. He opted to start in the 12 position, in doing so, if he had won the race he would have gotten an additional $25,000.

Fans showed up. It was a packed house. The total attendance has not been determined, but Diane Nelson with the Deer Creek Speedway board says it was a record crowd. The weather was also beautiful.

The Gopher 50 was canceled two years in a row, two years ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a year ago because of rain.

“We haven’t hosted an event like this in quite some time. People are excited to be back,” track co-owner Cole Queensland said.

Gopher 50 top 5:

1 Brandon Overton Evans, GA #76

2 Chris Madden Gray Court, SC #44M

3 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY #39

4 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN #157

5 Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB #7W

Full race results: http://www.deercreekspeedway.com/myracepass/event/383919/?show_result=1

