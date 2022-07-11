Biden reveals first image from NASA’s new space telescope

(AP) - President Joe Biden on Monday revealed the first image from NASA’s new space telescope — the deepest view of the cosmos ever captured.

The first image from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, the deepest photo of the universe ever captured.

The White House held the presentation during an event with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

NASA on Monday released the first image from the James Webb Space Telescope.

That image will be followed Tuesday by the release of four more galactic beauty shots from the telescope’s initial outward gazes.

This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists can get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus. (AP)

The images to be released Tuesday include a view of a giant gaseous planet outside our solar system, two images of a nebula where stars are born and die in spectacular beauty and an update of a classic image of five tightly clustered galaxies that dance around each other.

“We’re going to give humanity a new view of the cosmos,” Nelson told reporters last month in a briefing. “And it’s a view that we’ve never seen before.”

The telescope “can see backwards in time to just after the Big Bang by looking for galaxies that are so far away that the light has taken many billions of years to get from those galaxies to our telescopes,” Webb’s deputy project scientist Jonathan Gardner said.

Over the next few days, astronomers will do intricate calculations to figure out just how old those galaxies are, project scientist Klaus Pontoppidan said last month.

AP Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn contributed.

