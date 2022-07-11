Advertisement

Average US gasoline price falls 19 cents to $4.86 per gallon

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area,...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Assuming oil prices do not shoot up from here, motorists may see prices drop another 10-20 cents as the oil price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month, but it’s $1.66 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 13 cents since June 24 to $5.76 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Three California teenagers rescue a family from a burning home.
WATCH: Teenagers rescue family from burning home
Officers said a disturbance inside the building spilled outside, and shots were fired.
Police: 1 dead, 5 hurt in Kansas City bar shooting
Three California teenagers rescue a family from a burning home.
Teenagers rescue family from burning home
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Trump associates’ ties to extremists probed by Jan. 6 panel
Rescue efforts are underway after a deadly Russian rocket attack in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine. At...
Ukraine official says Russia strikes ‘absolute terrorism’