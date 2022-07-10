Advertisement

Rochester born Hip-Hop Artists is opening act at Down by the Riverside concert series

By KaMaria Braye
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – 31-year-old, Joe McShan, whose stage name is Jae Havoc is the first performer for the Down by the Riverside concerts.

“Hundreds and thousands of people do come up down here. Not an exaggeration. Literally, they come and fill up this whole park. And it’s always so cool,” he said.

The event is celebrating 30 years. Havoc is one of 12 performers.

“It’s a big deal. It’s a lot of fun and I’m really excited to be a part of it,” he said.

Havoc hopes to inspire others through his performance, and wants to show his love for the place he calls home.

“[On stage] I’m going to think, look how beautiful my city is,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity. I love supporting my local community.”

Down by the Riverside is a free event. It’s every Sunday from July 10 to August 14. The event is located at Mayo Park, which is behind the Civic Center.

Havoc performs Sunday at 7 p.m.

