Advertisement

Police: Man fatally shot after threatening officials in 911 calls

Police say two suspects were fatally shot while exchanging gunfire with officers in separate...
Police say two suspects were fatally shot while exchanging gunfire with officers in separate incidents in New York City.(Source: WCBS via CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Two people were killed in separate officer-involved shootings in New York City, including a man who police say threatened to shoot the governor and police officers.

The first incident happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday in Queens.

Police say a man called 911 threatening to shoot Gov. Kathy Hochul and police officers. After a second 911 call, police responded to the man’s home.

The man pulled out a gun after arguing with officers, police say. He and at least six officers exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was struck. Officers handcuffed him and began life-saving measures, but he died at the hospital.

The second incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in Brooklyn.

Police say a passenger ran from a car during a traffic stop. As an officer gave chase, the suspect allegedly turned and shot at the officer. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Both investigations are ongoing. No officers were hurt in either incident.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD logo
Rochester man in critical condition after scooter accident, police searching for suspect who took video of victim
US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders
Northwest Rochester
MnDOT to close two Hwy 14 medians between Byron and Rochester
The Traditionalist
New distillery opens at Four Daughters Winery
Dallas Matt smiles alongside 9-year-old Cecelia Strong the day after he rescued her on the...
Stranger saves 9-year-old from close call on Turkey River

Latest News

The southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv came under artillery fire early Saturday, according to...
15 killed in Russian strike in Ukraine, 20 believed trapped
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Jan. 6 panel sets prime-time hearing on Trump, awaits Bannon
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Australia's Nick Kyrgios during the final of the men's...
Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on abortion access during an event in the...
Biden says he’s mulling health emergency for abortion access