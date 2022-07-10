Advertisement

Isolated showers and storms Monday, then drying out

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a few morning showers and storms, we enjoyed a quiet and muggy afternoon. The evening looks to stay mainly quiet, but a couple of isolated showers and storms are possible before midnight. While the risk of severe weather is low, a storm or two could be on the strong side with strong winds and hail as the main hazards. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s with light west winds at 5-10 mph.

Severe weather risk tonight
Severe weather risk tonight

Additional isolated showers and storms are possible Monday, mainly in the afternoon, with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Sunshine tracker
Sunshine tracker

A tranquil weather pattern settles into the Upper Midwest for the mid and late week with widespread sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s.

Isolated showers and storms are possible Friday and Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs climbing into the mid-80s.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s look to continue into the end of the weekend on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast

