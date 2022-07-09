Wife of Austin murder victim reacts to guilty plea

MINN. (KTTC) – It’s been a year since David Harris was shot and killed in his home in Austin.

“It’s still hard. Every day is still a struggle,” said Ronica Harris, David’s wife.

David and Ronica have four children and six grandchildren.

“He loved everyone even if he didn’t like your behaviors, he loved you and he let you know. Everyone in his life knew how much he loved them,” she said.

On Wednesday, 19-year-old, Miguel Nunez of South Dakota, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.

“When I heard him plead guilty it was a sense of relief,” Ronica said. “It’s nice because it saves my family from a trial and from additional pain. But it also hurts because he’s [David] not getting his justice because of a plea.”

David’s family witnessed the plea through a virtual hearing.

“It was the first time that me and my children have seen Miguel outside of a news article and stuff, so it bought up a lot of emotions,” Ronica said.

Nunez could serve around 180 months which equals about 15 years.

“It causes anxiety because at any moment he could pull his plea,” Ronica said.

According to criminal records, in June of last year, Nunez stormed into Harris’ home and demanded marijuana. Nunez shot Harris in the chest and then fled.

“My husband wasn’t a drug dealer, and he didn’t come to kill a drug dealer. He came and killed a husband, father, grandfather, pastor, he had nothing to do with any of that criminal stuff going on. I want him to understand the pain my family has gone through.”

Nunez will be sentenced in October.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.