The Wandering House comes to Rochester

By Darian Leddy
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – What does home mean to you? That’s the question a local artist wants to know.

One of Rochester Art Center’s newest pieces is called The Wandering House. It’s located on the back patio of the art center near Mayo Park.

It’s an old ice fishing shed transformed into a small room with a chair and a microphone.

In the house, there is a list of questions about home. Community members can go into the house and record their answers.

The artist Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo will then go through the recordings and put the answers on an online gallery within the next few months.

“Home is something we all know about. Whether it has been a good experience or not. It’s something where everyone has an opinion even if you’re two years old. You have something to say,” she said.

The Wandering House opened this Thursday to Saturday from 1 to 4 in the afternoon. It will be open to the public again next Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the same time, and then will travel to another location in Red Wing.

