Rochester hosts biggest chess tournament since 1958

Rochester chess tournament
Rochester chess tournament(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some chess players put their skills to the test in Rochester’s biggest chess tournament since the 1958 U.S. Chess Open.

The Rochester Chess club is putting on the Rochester Chess Open for players of all ages and skill levels at the Mayo Civic Center.

More than 100 people signed up to compete, including some of the top chess masters from Minnesota and across the Midwest

There were a number of different sections players could enter depending on their skill level.

It’s a two-day competition that kicked off Saturday morning and runs until Sunday night.

“It’s a little bit more of a professional atmosphere. You also get to meet people that take chess seriously as well. I’ve met people from doctors to lawyers to people who work in restaurants and fast food. It’s a wide variety of folks you get to meet,” Rochester Open chief tournament director Dane Zagar said.

The top player will be awarded a $500 cash prize.

