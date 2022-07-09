Planned Parenthood hosts Rochester For Roe abortion rights rally

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at Peace Plaza in Rochester to rally for abortion rights.

The rally, called Rochester For Roe, was put on by regional organizers with Planned Parenthood.

Community members were protesting the recent overturning of Roe vs. Wade two weeks ago which gives states the decision to ban abortion.

Here in Minnesota, abortion remains legal, but in surrounding states like South and North Dakota, abortion is now illegal.

Saturday in Rochester, community members held signs and gave speeches advocating for abortion rights.

“We have seen decades long precedents be overturned with Roe, and so even here with our protection in Minnesota, we need to make sure that we keep it here and fight to keep it here to make sure that people have access to the care they need, both Minnesotans and the people coming to our region to see and get care,” abortion right activist TL Jordan said.

There was also a group of less than a dozen anti-abortion protestors at the rally.

