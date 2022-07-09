Millville’s Alex Martin To Retire From Professional Racing

MILLVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Millville’s Alex Martin will retire from professional racing at the end of the motocross season. The 33-year-old made the announcement Friday on social media.

Martin turned pro in 2008 and had a historic career in the 250 class of motocross. He completed in 272 races, which is the most of all-time. In addition, Martin was a two-time runner up in the series, won two races, and added 22 podium finishes.

This year, Martin made the jump up to the 450 class. He currently ranks 13th in the points.

