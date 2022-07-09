Advertisement

Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway

A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.(Eden_Images via canva)
By Miles Montgomery and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN CITY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a man likely died last weekend after lightning struck him.

Representatives from emergency medical services in Rabun County report they received a call about a man possibly being struck by lightning on July 2 at about 3:35 p.m.

WGCL reports emergency crews found an unresponsive man in his 30s on the ground. Crews also reported seeing a hole in a home’s driveway near the man’s body that appeared to be from a possible lightning strike.

The man, who authorities have not currently identified, was rushed to the Mountain Lakes Medical Center, where he later died.

Medical examiners are expected to release the man’s official cause of death once their report is complete.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD logo
Rochester man in critical condition after scooter accident, police searching for suspect who took video of victim
Northwest Rochester
MnDOT to close two Hwy 14 medians between Byron and Rochester
Shots fired
UPDATE: Arrests made in drive-by shooting in NW Rochester
FILE - Court
Faribault man charged with murder after road-rage incident
The Mandan Police Department reports that 6-year-old Mabel Askay died in an incident prior to...
Police: 6-year-old girl dies after falling off Independence Day parade float

Latest News

A recall notice has been issued for select 9-drawer chests sold at Costco.
Recall: 9-drawer chests sold at Costco recalled after tip-over incident involving child
A McDonald’s franchise owner is helping workers go to college with a scholarship giveaway.
Scholarship giveaway: McDonald’s franchise owner helping workers go to college
Hundreds of abortion rights activists are in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to rally and march to...
Abortion rights activists march to the White House
A McDonald’s franchise owner is helping workers go to college with a scholarship giveaway.
McDonald’s franchise owner scholarship giveaway
A glitch at DoorDash allowed customers to order thousands of dollars of free food and alcohol.
DoorDash glitch allows customers to order for free