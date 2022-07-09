Advertisement

The Landing hosts “Bless The Building”

The Landing
The Landing(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Religious leaders in the community are coming together to support a local non-profit fighting homelessness.

Today, The Landing held a Bless the Building event. Organizers invited local pastors and other community members to pray over the new location.

People could also write their names and messages on planks that will be used in the renovation.

Prayer stations were set up in each section of the new space.

The Landing recently moved into the old National Pawn on 3rd Ave Southwest. The building has been vacant for the last few years.

“We believe that God got us here. We always give Him the praise for continuing to bless us with the things that we do for those folks that are experiencing homelessness. This is just another way of showing him the glory, because it is all Him who is doing this,” The Landing co-founder Dan Fifield said.

Renovations on the new building will start within the next two weeks. The project will cost close to $2.4 million.

To help raise funds, The Landing is holding a fundraiser called the Building Blocks Campaign.

