Isolated showers and storms possible Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Clear skies and comfortable conditions are on tap for tonight with high pressure in control of the region. Temperatures overnight will be in the low 60s with light south winds at 5-10 mph.

Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies are in store for Sunday with isolated showers possible during the early afternoon. A cold front will pass through our area during the evening and this could fire off some additional showers and storms after 7 pm. While the risk for severe weather is low in southeast Minnesota, a few storms could be on the strong side with hail and strong to damaging winds the main concern. Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-80s with breezy south winds.

Severe storm risk Sunday (KTTC)

Additional isolated showers and storms are possible Monday morning with highs in the low 80s.

A quiet weather pattern arrives Tuesday and settles in for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures will be seasonal in the low 80s through Wednesday with mainly sunny skies. Above-average temperatures in the mid-80s are expected for the late week and early weekend with widespread sunshine. Isolated showers are possible Saturday.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

