Advertisement

Carlos Santana postpones some concerts after health scare

FILE - Carlos Santana performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in Napa, Calif., on...
FILE - Carlos Santana performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in Napa, Calif., on May 26, 2019. Santana, 74, collapsed on stage during a show in Michigan and was rushed to a hospital, later blaming the episode on forgetting to eat or drink water. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Santana has postponed his next six shows after collapsing on stage during a concert on Tuesday, temporarily stepping away from the stage “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health.”

July concerts in Noblesville, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rogers, Arkansas; Dallas, Texas; and Woodlands, Texas, have been pushed back, Michael Vrionis, Santana’s manager said in a statement.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” Vrionis said. “Doctors have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.”

Live Nation will be announcing the rescheduled show dates. All shows as planned beginning July 23 in Paso Robles, California, through the end of 2022 are still confirmed and will be performed as scheduled.

On Tuesday, the legendary guitarist was taken to a hospital after suffering heat exhaustion and dehydration while performing at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit.

A heat wave is scorching the U.S. (CNN/KCRA/KWCH/TWITTER/FACEBOOK)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD logo
Rochester man in critical condition after scooter accident, police searching for suspect who took video of victim
Northwest Rochester
MnDOT to close two Hwy 14 medians between Byron and Rochester
Shots fired
UPDATE: Arrests made in drive-by shooting in NW Rochester
FILE - Court
Faribault man charged with murder after road-rage incident
The Mandan Police Department reports that 6-year-old Mabel Askay died in an incident prior to...
Police: 6-year-old girl dies after falling off Independence Day parade float

Latest News

A recall notice has been issued for select 9-drawer chests sold at Costco.
Recall: 9-drawer chests sold at Costco recalled after tip-over incident involving child
A McDonald’s franchise owner is helping workers go to college with a scholarship giveaway.
Scholarship giveaway: McDonald’s franchise owner helping workers go to college
Hundreds of abortion rights activists are in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to rally and march to...
Abortion rights activists march to the White House
A McDonald’s franchise owner is helping workers go to college with a scholarship giveaway.
McDonald’s franchise owner scholarship giveaway
A glitch at DoorDash allowed customers to order thousands of dollars of free food and alcohol.
DoorDash glitch allows customers to order for free