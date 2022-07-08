Advertisement

WATCH: Plane makes emergency landing on western NC highway

The Swain County Sheriff's Office released heart-stopping GoPro video of an emergency plane landing on Highway 74.
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An airplane made an emergency landing on a sparse highway in western North Carolina this week.

According to WHNS, the Swain County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot’s GoPro recorded the incident Sunday on Highway 74.

No one was hurt in the landing, but the video shows the pilot narrowly avoiding power lines and cars on the highway.

Circumstances surrounding the emergency are unclear, but the Swain County Sheriff commended the pilot on an “outstanding job” landing the plane safely.

“There were so many things that could have been catastrophic, but they didn’t happen,” Sheriff Curtis Cochran said on Facebook.

Cochran said the pilot kept his composure during the emergency landing.

