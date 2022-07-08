Advertisement

U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force conducted an operation that lead to 13 fugitive sex offenders in the state being located and arrested.

Officials say the arrests lead to the recovery of two firearms, multiple rounds of ammunition, narcotics, and three new criminal cases. All fugitives arrested were in non-compliant status with Iowa’s Sex Offender Registry laws.

“Much of the success of this operation can be attributed to the vigilant efforts of our community members,” said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Phil Hartung. “Throughout this operation, tips were received through the Iowa Sex Offender Registry’s tipline and through the United State Marshals tipline.”

The offenders listed on the Most Wanted website have been in a non-compliance status with the registry and have active arrest warrants on file. As of the posting of this article, 49 offenders remain on Iowa’s Most Wanted.

The U.S. Marshals are offering cash rewards for information that directly leads to the arrest of sex offenders who are in a non-compliant status. Tips are entirely confidential and anonymous.

