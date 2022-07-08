Stranger saves 9-year-old from close call on Turkey River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A 9-year-old is thanking the man she says rescued her during a close call on the Turkey River. It happened on June 24th near North Fayette Valley Elementary and Middle School in Elgin.

”I was with my aunt camping with all her family friends and my friends,” said Cecelia Strong.

That camping trip turned into a river float on what was a beautiful day on the Turkey River, but the current became too much for Cecelia.

”The river was so strong that it pushed me away from them,” she explained.

”I noticed this little girl was a ways ahead of the rest of the group that they were tubing with and she was going straight into this log jam,” said Dallas Matt. He grew up near the river and knows it well. While he’s since moved away, Dallas happened to be home visiting family when he witnessed the incident.

”Her tube got dislodged from underneath her and she was holding onto the trees asking for help,” he said.

Like her last name, Cecelia held strong. A family friend tried to help her, but he became stuck as well. Moments later, Cecelia went under.

”She was under water from the time I was on the opposite side of the water until I was able to get over there and climb back up on top of the brush pile and that was when she popped up,” Dallas said.

He credits Cecelia’s life vest for bringing her to the surface. Dallas was able to pull her out of the water and help her friend out too.

”If Dallas wasn’t there I probably wouldn’t have got out,” Cecelia told TV-9.

After the close call, the groups went their separate ways. Thanks to social media they were able to reconnect the next day, where plenty of hugs went around.

”I said thank you, and he brought his friends over and we took some pictures and it was really good,” Cecelia said.

”Thank you to Dallas for saving my life,” she added.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.