Showers will give way to sunshine and a break from humidity heading into the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A weak cold front is slowly edging its way southward through the area today, bringing clouds and showers to an already warm and very muggy weather picture. Expect light showers across much of the area in the morning hours before sunshine re-emerges in the afternoon with isolated showers and a few stray thunderstorms possible behind the front. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a light east breeze.

We'll have scattered showers in the morning and then sunshine and isolated showers in the afternoon. (KTTC)

There will be scattered showers in the area in the morning with sunshine and isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. High temps will be around 80 degrees. (KTTC)

Rain chances will taper off in the afternoon. (KTTC)

Humidity levels will slowly drop off during the evening in the wake of the departing showers. We’ll enjoy some pleasant sunshine in the evening with temperatures in the upper 70s. Skies will remain clear throughout tonight with overnight low temperatures in the upper 50s and a gentle easterly breeze. It looks like a great opportunity to give the air conditioning a break and enjoy some “windows open” conditions overnight.

We'll have sparse showers and isolated storms in the afternoon with sunshine and high temps in the low 80s. (KTTC)

Expect dew point temps to drop off this evening and remain comfortable for Saturday. Humidity will increase Sunday. (KTTC)

High pressure will settle in from Canada on Saturday, bringing abundant sunshine with less humidity in the air. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with light southeast winds. Warmer air will begin to work its way back into the region on Sunday on gusty south winds. Expect sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-80s. Those south winds will occasionally reach 30 miles per hour. there will be a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening ahead of an approaching cold front. A more widespread threat of potentially strong thunderstorms looks to rumble into the area late in the night with large hail and damaging wind gusts possible.

There will be chances for thunderstorms early in the day Monday and again during the afternoon and early evening as a cold front pushes through the area. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a slight southwest breeze. Behind Monday’s cold front, we’ll enjoy sunny skies with lower humidity levels in the air for the middle part of the week. High temperatures will be in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with mid-80s on Thursday. There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms late next Friday with scattered storms possible next Sunday to round out the following weekend. High temperatures over that weekend will be in the mid and upper 80s.

We'll have high temps in the low to mid-80s for the next several days. Expect rain chances today and again late Sunday and for much of Monday. (KTTC)

