Rochester’s first battery electric transit buses ready for service

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester and guests gathered Friday to cut the ribbon on two sixty-foot, battery electric transit vehicles and charging infrastructure.

Starting next week, the buses will begin carrying passengers on Rochester Public Transit’s busiest peak-time transit route, the 560X.

The buses are New Flyer Xcelsior 60 Next-Gen models manufactured in Saint Cloud, Minnesota.

RPT said the buses represent two firsts for it: The first electric vehicles in the fleet, and the first sixty-foot articulated buses to be in use.

The buses feature third-generation battery storage with a maximum charge of 525 kWh. Depending on conditions, that equals a range of just over 150 miles on a single charge. The charging system installed at RPT’s bus facility can deliver a full charge in under 4 hours.

Once in service, the buses will carry over 90,000 passengers annually, and save over 11,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

The project was funded in part by a grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program. The grant covered 63% of the $3.6 million project cost, with about $1.3 million for each of the two buses and $1 million for the charging equipment and infrastructure.

