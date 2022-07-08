Advertisement

Rochester man in critical condition after scooter accident, police searching for suspect who took video of victim

RPD logo
RPD logo(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) is investigating a scooter accident that happened Thursday night.

According to RPD, it happened around 9:40 p.m. in the area of 1900 South Broadway near John Hardy’s.

A 37-year-old man was riding a motorized scooter when he went off the right-side of the road and hit a concrete pole, then hit a parked car.

When authorities arrived on scene, the 37-year-old man was found unconscious and bleeding from the head. RPD Capt. Casey Moilanen said the man is in critical condition at St. Marys.

Capt. Moilanen said a witness saw another man find the victim and take a video of him on the ground. The suspect then walked away from the victim without contacting authorities or helping him.

RPD is looking for the man who took the video and who may face charges of failing to render aid.

If you know any information about the incident, contact RPD at 507-328-6800.

