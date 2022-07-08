Partly cloudy and cooler tonight; Storm chances late Sun. & early Mon.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tonight, partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures are expected with a low of 60 degrees. Calm winds from the east between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow is looking to be the best day of the week by far. Highs tomorrow around the 80-degree mark. Sunny skies and dry conditions as well expected for our Saturday. Southeasterly winds tomorrow between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Less muggy outside Saturday with dew points in the upper 50s. Muggier conditions for Sunday and Monday with dew points back in the mid to upper-60s.

Dew Points (KTTC)

The severe weather threat for Sunday has moved back to the northwest, however, southeastern Minnesota may still see thunderstorms late Sunday and overnight into Monday.

Sunday's Severe Weather Outlook (KTTC)

Taking a look at the next seven days, other than the storm chances late Sunday into Monday, the next week will be dry. Temperatures will be seasonal in the low to mid-80s and even into the upper-80s by Friday.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

