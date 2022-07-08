Norway’s Ambassador to the United States receives warm welcome at Vesterheim Museum

DECORAH, Iowa. (KTTC) – Thursday was a day of celebration in Decorah’s Heritage Park, with city leaders, residents, and trustees of the Vesterheim Norwegian American Heritage Museum greeting Ambassador Anniken Krutnes in her inaugural visit to the city.

“We wanted to show her about the museum and its collections which is really the core of what we do,” said Vesterheim President and CEO Chris Johnson

The museum was founded in 1877 through a collection of artifacts at Luther College, where the ambassador also visited Thursday. It now stands as the largest collection of Norwegian American artifacts in the world.

“I also see a focus on the people here, the Norwegians who came here in the 19th century,” said Anniken Krutnes, Norway’s ambassador to the USA.

Krutnes’s first time to the museum was delayed due to the pandemic.

“Traveling here, I’ve been really impressed by the enthusiasm Norwegian Americans have about their heritage,” Krutnes said.

The museum is also adding another building, called Vesterheim commons, which Johnson expects it to open early next year.

“It will be a public gathering space, as well as to reach to our digital audiences as well,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.