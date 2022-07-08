Advertisement

Norway’s Ambassador to the United States receives warm welcome at Vesterheim Museum

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa. (KTTC) – Thursday was a day of celebration in Decorah’s Heritage Park, with city leaders, residents, and trustees of the Vesterheim Norwegian American Heritage Museum greeting Ambassador Anniken Krutnes in her inaugural visit to the city.

“We wanted to show her about the museum and its collections which is really the core of what we do,” said Vesterheim President and CEO Chris Johnson

The museum was founded in 1877 through a collection of artifacts at Luther College, where the ambassador also visited Thursday. It now stands as the largest collection of Norwegian American artifacts in the world.

“I also see a focus on the people here, the Norwegians who came here in the 19th century,” said Anniken Krutnes, Norway’s ambassador to the USA.

Krutnes’s first time to the museum was delayed due to the pandemic.

“Traveling here, I’ve been really impressed by the enthusiasm Norwegian Americans have about their heritage,” Krutnes said.

The museum is also adding another building, called Vesterheim commons, which Johnson expects it to open early next year.

“It will be a public gathering space, as well as to reach to our digital audiences as well,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An adult woman was found in the water
Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona
Northwest Rochester
MnDOT to close two Hwy 14 medians between Byron and Rochester
RPD logo
Rochester man in critical condition after scooter accident, police searching for suspect who took video of victim
Missing/Runaway Juvenile
16-year-old missing/runaway juvenile found safe
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights

Latest News

RPT electric buses
The Traditionalist
New distillery opens at Four Daughters Winery
Jurassic Quest
US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders
Dallas Matt smiles alongside 9-year-old Cecelia Strong the day after he rescued her on the...
Stranger saves 9-year-old from close call on Turkey River