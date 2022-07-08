New distillery opens at Four Daughters Winery

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – A Spring Valley Winery is celebrating a grand opening of its new distillery Friday. The winery is venturing into bourbon making.

The distillery is called The Traditionalist, and the opening is nearly three years in the making.

Four Daughters began producing bourbon full time during the pandemic shutdowns, which staff members say was a huge success for the vineyard.

Friday was the first day the public could come in and check out the new space. There is a remodeled lounge area, bar and patio in the backroom of Four Daughters.

All of the bourbon served is made just a few feet away in the distillery room. The process to make bourbon doesn’t happen overnight.

“Bourbon is a very slow beverage, but the pay off is really worth it. That second column is called a condenser. It comes out pretty hot like a 155 proof, and then we’ll proof it down, we’ll put it in a barrel and then we’ll not touch it again for 2 years,” The Traditionalist director of operations Justin Osborne said.

Throughout the weekend, the owners and distillers will be leading tours to explain the making bourbon process. Free tours will happen Friday at 6 and Sunday at 2 p.m.

