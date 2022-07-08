Jurassic Quest returns to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The nation’s biggest dinosaur experience has returned to Rochester for the weekend.

The exhibit will be held at the Mayo Civic Center July 8-10, 2022.

“Dinosaurs are also really really educational about themselves, but also dinosaurs are kind of a gateway science. Almost every form of science you can teach to children through the lens of dinosaurs. Things like geology, but also chemistry, biology, physics and even things like astronomy, things you wouldn’t even really think of,” Jurassic Quest fossil expert Prehistoric Nick said.

According to Mayo Civic Center, is one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to re-launch since March 2020 due to the pandemic and will include more than 100 life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.

Tickets can be purchased online or on-site. Tickets include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Kids and adults - $22

Seniors - $19

Kids unlimited rides - $36

Kids under 2 - Free

Tickets are for a timed arrival window, and advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Wheelchairs are available; contact Mayo Civic Center in advance to make arrangements.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows.

There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket.

Souvenir photography and animal art tattoos are also available at a separate cost.

The dates and times are as follows:

Friday, July 8, 2022 3 p.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, July 9, 2022 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 10, 2022 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

More information can be found here.

