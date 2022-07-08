Disaster declaration approved for Minnesota

(KEYC) - President Biden has declared a major disaster in Minnesota following severe weather in May.

Federal assistance will be available to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding from May 8 to May 13.

Counties eligible for assistance include Aitkin, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Douglas, Grant, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Morrison, Nobles, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin, and Yellow Medicine.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

