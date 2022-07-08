Advertisement

Disaster declaration approved for Minnesota

(FILE) A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm smashed into a house,...
(FILE) A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm smashed into a house, splitting it in two Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Coon Rapids, Minn. Severe weather brought a mix of hail, tornadoes and heavy rain to Minnesota, causing widespread power outages, flooding and dangerous traveling conditions. It was the first of two nights of stormy weather expected in the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota.(David Joles | David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(KEYC) - President Biden has declared a major disaster in Minnesota following severe weather in May.

Federal assistance will be available to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding from May 8 to May 13.

Counties eligible for assistance include Aitkin, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Douglas, Grant, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Morrison, Nobles, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin, and Yellow Medicine.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

