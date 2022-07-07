Warm and humid with isolated showers this week; a bright, pleasant weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re in the midst of a fairly quiet and seasonably warm weather pattern right now with temperatures that are very typical for this time of the year and slightly unsettled conditions. Expect hazy clouds and occasional sunshine throughout the day with a slight chance for a stray shower or isolated thunderstorm during the day. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a hint of a southeast breeze.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible this evening with just sparse showers hanging on through the night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a light easterly breeze.

A cold front will move into the region from the northwest on Friday, possibly triggering a stray shower or thunderstorm in the morning and midday hours. We’ll have increasing sunshine during the day while humidity levels slowly drop off behind the front. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with light east winds.

High pressure will move in from the north for Saturday, keeping humidity down and providing us with beautiful sunshine throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a light southeast breeze. There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day Sunday with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

A few more of those thunderstorms will be possible Sunday night and Monday ahead of an approaching cold front. Humidity will also quickly ramp up to fuel some of those storms. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

We’ll enjoy plenty of sunny, tranquil weather behind that cold front for the remainder of next week. Expect high temperatures in the low 80s with a slow warm-up to the mid-80s by the following weekend.

