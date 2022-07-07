Slow rollout of under 5s COVID-19 vaccines frustrates parents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After becoming available mid-June, the under 5s COVID vaccine rollout hasn’t been nearly as quick as the rollout of initial doses, which is leaving some in Rochester in a tough spot.

“Her first week of in-person kindergarten is being delayed, and she’s stuck with yet another week of Zoom school,” said Shawna Cooper, a Rochester resident.

Cooper has an immunocompromised daughter, Nora, and has done everything in her power to keep her child out of harm’s way. With Nora just weeks away from starting kindergarten, she’s been trying to locate dates and times for her daughter’s vaccinations.

Shawna and Nora drove two-and-a-half hours to Fairmont for Nora to receive her first dose of Moderna. Now, they are trying to figure out where to get her second shot, which is delaying her return to in-person learning. One of the concerns she expressed was lack of appointment times from healthcare centers for when her daughter would be eligible for a second dose.

“This poor kid, who’s lived under a rock and hasn’t been able to play with other kids in two years is missing weeks of normal life,” Cooper said.

Multiple pharmacies and clinics in Rochester, including the Rochester Clinic and Hunt’s Silver Lake Drug, said they weren’t offering these vaccines. The same goes for Olmsted County Public Health, which recommended instead that primary care providers be contacted.

“It took us a lot of manpower trying to get in so we wouldn’t waste any doses right there,” said Jengyu Lai, chief manager of the Rochester Clinic.

The Barlow Plaza Hy-Vee offers vaccines to all ages over three, which is similar for other pharmacies in the area like Walgreens. Cooper says going to those places would mean risking exposure to COVID-19 for her daughter.

“I either delay by a week, and have her go into Mayo for her shot, or risk her potentially getting exposed to COVID by taking her inside of Walgreens where the customers don’t have to wear masks,” Cooper said.

