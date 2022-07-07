Advertisement

Sen. Grassley tours Northeast Iowa for annual 99 county tour

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is making his way around the state for his annual 99 county meetings across Iowa.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHWOOD, Iowa (KTTC) – Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is making his way around the state for his annual 99 county meetings across Iowa. On the tour, he’s talking about the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure law and how the money is being allocated for improvements in Iowa.

Thursday, he made several stops, one in Northwood, Iowa.

Community members were invited to the school’s new activity center to talk with Senator Grassley about some of their concerns with the federal government.

Senator Grassley says the main three issues brought up at town meetings are inflation, border policy and fuel prices.

At Thursday’s meeting, a number of folks brought up prices of ethanol, something Grassley is a big supporter of. Grassley says the rise in prices is on the Biden Administration.

“We’ve got oil here in our own country that they’re kind of depressing productions by saying we’re not going to drill on federal land. We’re not going to build pipelines. We’re going to put more regulations on fracking. We’re not going to own any energy companies,” he said. “That’s the reason gas prices have shot up $2 more than they were a year ago. The President wants us to blame Putin, but Putin’s not the blame for it. Well, maybe 20 cents of the $2, but the rest of it is all this bad energy policy is the Biden Administration, and if you want to get the price of gas down, just reverse those policies,” he said.

Senator Grassley also visited the Mason City Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. Chamber members say community members brought up similar concerns as well as issues with worker attraction and retention for local businesses.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An adult woman was found in the water
Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona
Northwest Rochester
MnDOT to close two Hwy 14 medians between Byron and Rochester
RPD logo
Rochester man in critical condition after scooter accident, police searching for suspect who took video of victim
Missing/Runaway Juvenile
16-year-old missing/runaway juvenile found safe
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights

Latest News

RPT electric buses
The Traditionalist
New distillery opens at Four Daughters Winery
Jurassic Quest
US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders
Dallas Matt smiles alongside 9-year-old Cecelia Strong the day after he rescued her on the...
Stranger saves 9-year-old from close call on Turkey River