Scattered storm chances tonight; Drier this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Morning showers and storms are expected across the region tomorrow, moving east by midday. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions in the afternoon. Easterly winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Still a bit muggy out there tomorrow with dewpoints in the 60s.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe storm outlook for late Sunday night into early Monday with isolated to strong storms possible.

Sunday's Storm Outlook (KTTC)

Taking a look at the next seven days, temperatures will be seasonal in the low to mid-80s. Storm chances on Friday, late Sunday night, and early Monday. Dry conditions the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.