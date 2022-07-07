Advertisement

Rochester Fire Department responds to smoke at 2nd Street Ramp

2nd Street Ramp
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a report of smoke coming out of 2nd Street Ramp downtown Rochester.

According to RFD, it happened at 12:13 p.m. Thursday at the 2nd Street Parking Ramp located at 14 2nd Street SE.

2nd Street Ramp
Firefighters found light smoke in a utility area when arriving on scene. RFD performed negative ventilation due to a lack of windows to remove smoke from the ramp. It also used multiple electric fans to draw smoke out of the single egress point.

The cause of the smoke and damage to the ramp is unknown at this time.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted on scene.

