Rochester Fire Department responds to smoke at 2nd Street Ramp

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a report of smoke coming out of 2nd Street Ramp downtown Rochester.

According to RFD, it happened at 12:13 p.m. Thursday at the 2nd Street Parking Ramp located at 14 2nd Street SE.

2nd Street Ramp (RFD)

Firefighters found light smoke in a utility area when arriving on scene. RFD performed negative ventilation due to a lack of windows to remove smoke from the ramp. It also used multiple electric fans to draw smoke out of the single egress point.

The cause of the smoke and damage to the ramp is unknown at this time.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted on scene.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.