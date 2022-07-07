Advertisement

Northwood to open new activity center at school

A new activity center is opening up at a school building in Northwood, Iowa.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHWOOD, Iowa (KTTC) – A new activity center is opening up at a school building in Northwood, Iowa.

Construction for the center began about a year ago. It’s attached to the Northwood-Kensett High School. The facility will be used by both the students and community members.

There are two full gyms used to play basketball, volleyball and even pickleball. Above the gym, there is a 3-lane track along with exercise equipment and free weights. There is also several rooms to host parties and other events.

The activity center will open for the public at the end of the month.

“For the community, I hope it’s a place where people can do workouts, be together, do things over the winter. It’s going to be a place for community members to come work on wellness, gather, things like that,” Northwood-Kensett superintendent Michael Crozier said.

The activity center was funded by state dollars called the Community And Tourism grant.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An adult woman was found in the water
Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona
Northwest Rochester
MnDOT to close two Hwy 14 medians between Byron and Rochester
RPD logo
Rochester man in critical condition after scooter accident, police searching for suspect who took video of victim
Missing/Runaway Juvenile
16-year-old missing/runaway juvenile found safe
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights

Latest News

RPT electric buses
The Traditionalist
New distillery opens at Four Daughters Winery
Jurassic Quest
US Marshalls arrest 13 non-compliant sex offenders
U.S. Marshals arrest 13 of Iowa’s most wanted sex offenders
Dallas Matt smiles alongside 9-year-old Cecelia Strong the day after he rescued her on the...
Stranger saves 9-year-old from close call on Turkey River