Northwood to open new activity center at school

NORTHWOOD, Iowa (KTTC) – A new activity center is opening up at a school building in Northwood, Iowa.

Construction for the center began about a year ago. It’s attached to the Northwood-Kensett High School. The facility will be used by both the students and community members.

There are two full gyms used to play basketball, volleyball and even pickleball. Above the gym, there is a 3-lane track along with exercise equipment and free weights. There is also several rooms to host parties and other events.

The activity center will open for the public at the end of the month.

“For the community, I hope it’s a place where people can do workouts, be together, do things over the winter. It’s going to be a place for community members to come work on wellness, gather, things like that,” Northwood-Kensett superintendent Michael Crozier said.

The activity center was funded by state dollars called the Community And Tourism grant.

