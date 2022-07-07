Muggy with isolated showers today and Friday; the weekend looks a little sunnier

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re in the midst of a fairly quiet and seasonably warm weather pattern right now with temperatures that are very typical for this time of the year and slightly unsettled conditions. Expect hazy clouds and occasional sunshine today with a few stray showers and isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a hint of a southeast breeze. Heat indices will be in the mid-80s.

Temps will hover in the low 80s with a few spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms in the area today. (KTTC)

There will be small chances for isolated showers and some thunderstorms today and tonight. (KTTC)

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible this evening with just sparse showers hanging on through the night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a light easterly breeze.

A cold front will move into the region from the northwest on Friday, possibly triggering a stray shower or thunderstorm during the day. We’ll have occasional sunshine tomorrow with humidity levels that will slowly drop off behind the front. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with light east winds.

There will be a chance of isolated showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon hours Friday. (KTTC)

High pressure will move in from the north for Saturday, keeping humidity down and providing us with beautiful sunshine throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a light southeast breeze.

Dew points will drop off late Friday and remain low on Saturday, meaning we'll get a break from muggy weather for a while this weekend. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day Sunday with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. A few more of those thunderstorms will be possible Sunday night and Monday ahead of an approaching cold front. Humidity will also quickly ramp up to fuel some of those storms. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

We'll have seasonable temps and sparse rain chances over the next week. (KTTC)

We’ll enjoy plenty of sunny, tranquil weather behind that cold front for the remainder of next week. Expect high temperatures in the low 80s with a slow warm-up to the mid-80s by the following weekend.

High temps will be in the low to mid 80s for the next couple of weeks. (KTTC)

