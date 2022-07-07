MnDOT to close two Hwy 14 medians between Byron and Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing Hwy 14 medians at two intersections between Byron and Rochester.

According to the announcement from MnDOT, motorists west of Rochester will no longer be able to cross Hwy 14 at Olmsted Co. Rd. 44 and 7th St. NW by mid-August.

MnDOT crews will begin removing the medians in late July.

This change comes as part of a larger effort to improve safety on Hwy 14 west of Rochester.

MnDOT’s goal was to find options that could be installed quickly and reduce the most severe and fatal crashes on the highway between Byron and Rochester, while long-term projects are developed and funding eventually secured.

With input from the community, the project management team and MnDOT leadership evaluating each intersection between Byron and Rochester, they have determined that the two median closures will help prevent T-bone crashes. These types of crashes often result in serious injuries or death.

Vehicles on 7th St. NW will not be able to cross Hwy 14, but will be able to make a right turns onto Hwy 14. Vehicles traveling eastbound Hwy 14 will be able to make right-turn exits off the highway onto 7th St. NW. Vehicles traveling westbound Hwy 14 will not be able to make left-turn exits onto 7th St. NW.

Vehicles on Co. Rd. 44 will not be able to cross Hwy 14, but vehicles will be able to make right turns onto Hwy 14. Vehicles traveling on Hwy 14 will be able to take right-turn exits onto Co. Rd. 44. but left-turns will not be allowed.

MnDOT will construct a reduced conflict intersection (RCI) at Hwy 14 and Olmsted Co. Rd. 3 in 2023. Interim safety changes will be installed this summer, such as flashing warning signs to alert drivers at the intersection and to help draw a driver’s attention to the cross traffic at the intersection.

Once the RCI is constructed, vehicles will exit and enter Hwy 14 and will only be able to cross the roadway at designated U-turn sections.

MnDOT will also delay the closure of Country Club Rd. until the RCI at Olmsted Co. Rd. 3 is constructed in 2023.

Notices will be sent via the project email/text updates before the work begins, as well as a news release to ensure as many people are aware of the plan and remind motorists to be safe traveling through the work zone.

More information can be found here.

