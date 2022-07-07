Advertisement

Man accused of damaging Capitol statues receives probation

A Madison man charged with helping tear down two statues outside the state Capitol during a string of protests over racial injustice two years ago has been sentenced to three years of probation
Protesters brought down two downtown Madison statues, including the landmark Forward one, as...
Protesters brought down two downtown Madison statues, including the landmark Forward one, as demonstrations that started on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 23, 2020, raged late into the night.(WMTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison man charged with helping tear down two statues outside the state Capitol during a string of protests over racial injustice two years ago has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Jacob Capps, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of felony criminal damage to property Wednesday and was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.

In an agreement with prosecutors, Capps entered the guilty plea to toppling the “Forward” statue on Capitol Square on the night of June 23, 2020. A second felony count for helping take down the statue of abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg that same night was read at sentencing and dismissed.

Both statues have since been repaired and replaced.

Capps declined to comment on his plea when given the chance in court, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Protests in Madison over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police began in late May 2020. Protests the night of June 23 were in response to the arrest earlier in the day of local activist Devonere Johnson. He has since been convicted in federal court of extortion involving a Madison business.

At least four other people have been charged in connection with the statues’ destruction. At least three of their cases remain open.

Most Read

An adult woman was found in the water
Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona
Northwest Rochester
MnDOT to close two Hwy 14 medians between Byron and Rochester
RPD logo
Rochester man in critical condition after scooter accident, police searching for suspect who took video of victim
Missing/Runaway Juvenile
16-year-old missing/runaway juvenile found safe
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights

Latest News

Hiker found dead at White Sands National Park
Ambulance generic
Man given 8 years for fatal ambulance crash in Fond du Lac
Doug La Follette Campaign
GOP criticizes Democratic secretary of state over paperwork
Wisconsin court says parents suing school can’t be anonymous
The City of Madison is setting up more than dozen drop boxes across the city for absentee...
Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes