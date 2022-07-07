Advertisement

Here’s why teens are dressing up in suits to see ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

The latest movie in the "Despicable Me" franchise, "Minions: The Rise of Gru," is out now. (Source: CNN, Universal Pictures)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The minions are back.

The latest movie in the “Despicable Me” franchise, “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” is out now.

The would-be villain and his yellow henchmen are partly driving audiences back to theaters, but so is the latest TikTok trend, aptly titled “gentleminions.”

From the U.S. to Australia, young people are dressing up in formal wear – usually a suit and tie – and sometimes causing chaos at the theater. They upload a TikTok video of themselves cheering, leaping, and yelling at the screen in glee.

It’s unclear why this trend has taken off, but TikTok users are saying it’s just for fun. Many groups have not caused issues.

Unfortunately, some “gentleminions” are not acting so gentlemanly. Some theaters have seen light vandalism and upset children. A few theaters are even banning people from buying tickets if they’re dressed in suits.

In one TikTok video, one theater posted a sign that read, “Due to recent disturbances following the #gentleminions trend, any group of guests in formal attire will be refused entry for showings of ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru.’”

However, Universal Pictures is embracing the trend, tweeting last week, “To everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An adult woman was found in the water
Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona
Northwest Rochester
MnDOT to close two Hwy 14 medians between Byron and Rochester
RPD logo
Rochester man in critical condition after scooter accident, police searching for suspect who took video of victim
Missing/Runaway Juvenile
16-year-old missing/runaway juvenile found safe
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights

Latest News

FILE - Michael Imperioli, left, and Tony Sirico attend HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary at...
‘Sopranos’ actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79
Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Musk abandons deal to buy Twitter; company says it will sue
FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed some...
Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city
RPT electric buses
Gray whale washes ashore near Manzanita.
Beachgoers saddened to find remains of gray whale; cause of death unknown