GoFundMe raises nearly $3 million for 2-year-old boy orphaned in July 4th parade mass shooting

Kevin and Irina McCarthy were among the seven people who died in the July Fourth massacre on Monday.(Irina Colon via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CNN) – A GoFundMe campaign for the toddler who was left orphaned in the July Fourth mass shooting has raised nearly $3 million in its first day.

Tens of thousands of people have made contributions to support 2-year-old Aiden McCarthy, who lost both of his parents in the Highland Park parade shooting.

Kevin and Irina McCarthy were among the seven people who died in the July Fourth massacre on Monday. Aiden was found alive, pinned underneath the body of his father.

The verified GoFundMe campaign was started Tuesday by family relative Irina Colon.

“At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents,” the page reads.

The money will support Aiden and his caregivers until he becomes an adult. As of Thursday afternoon, the page has raised $2.94 million.

Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman donated $18,000, the fundraiser’s largest single donation so far.

