Advertisement

Board lifts ban on guns in Kenosha County-owned buildings

Kenosha County supervisors have voted to oppose new gun restrictions and lift a ban on firearms in county buildings
(Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha County supervisors have voted to oppose new gun restrictions and lift a ban on firearms in county buildings.

The vote comes a day after the Highland Park parade shooting that left seven dead and dozens injured in neighboring Illinois and a July Fourth shooting in Kenosha that killed one person and injured four others.

Supervisor Terry Rose was one of the board members opposed to loosening restrictions on firearms, citing the poor timing of the vote.

“We didn’t expect to have a shooting in Highland Park yesterday or shooting here in Kenosha on the Fourth of July. But it does demonstrate to you that guns are a problem in the community. And I don’t think that we’d contribute to the security of this county by allowing guns in county buildings,” Rose said during discussion of the resolution Tuesday.

The resolution lifts a 2011 ban on possession of firearms on county property except for law enforcement officers. The new policy excludes the county courthouse, jail and other law enforcement-related buildings, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

The board also voted to declare Kenosha County a Second Amendment sanctuary. The resolution said the board opposes any legislation that would “infringe upon the Right of the People to keep and bear arms” and would consider those laws “unconstitutional and beyond lawful legislative authority.”

Most Read

An adult woman was found in the water
Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona
Northwest Rochester
MnDOT to close two Hwy 14 medians between Byron and Rochester
RPD logo
Rochester man in critical condition after scooter accident, police searching for suspect who took video of victim
Missing/Runaway Juvenile
16-year-old missing/runaway juvenile found safe
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights

Latest News

Hiker found dead at White Sands National Park
Ambulance generic
Man given 8 years for fatal ambulance crash in Fond du Lac
Doug La Follette Campaign
GOP criticizes Democratic secretary of state over paperwork
Wisconsin court says parents suing school can’t be anonymous
The City of Madison is setting up more than dozen drop boxes across the city for absentee...
Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes