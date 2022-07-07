Advertisement

Backstreet Boys to release new holiday album

“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions...
“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions already.(Zuma Press)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Backstreet Boys can be part of your holiday season this year.

The popular boy band has announced the release date for its first-ever Christmas album.

“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions already.

The new album will include three original songs, plus classics like, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “White Christmas” and “Silent Night.”

Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough said the group had been wanting to make a Christmas album for close to 30 years and they are excited to finally get it done.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An adult woman was found in the water
Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona
Northwest Rochester
MnDOT to close two Hwy 14 medians between Byron and Rochester
RPD logo
Rochester man in critical condition after scooter accident, police searching for suspect who took video of victim
Missing/Runaway Juvenile
16-year-old missing/runaway juvenile found safe
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights

Latest News

FILE - Michael Imperioli, left, and Tony Sirico attend HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary at...
‘Sopranos’ actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed Friday at a campaign event.
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
Twin injured in Highland Park shooting off ventilator
Addison Bethea, 17, was bitten by a shark on June 30 in Florida and she is continuing to...
17-year-old shark bite victim taking first steps after surgery, continuing recovery