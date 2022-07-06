ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona County Fair returns to St. Charles July 6 through 10.

According to the Winona County Fair’s Facebook page, people of all ages have come together to enjoy the Winona County Fair since 1858.

The fairgrounds are located on the west edge of St. Charles.

Below is the Grandstand schedule:

Wednesday, July 6: Pam Larson Day

Flag raising, opening ceremonies - 4 p.m. / free

Thursday, July 7: Frank and Mary Kaehler Day

Antique Tractor Parade (In front of Fair Office) - 12:30 p.m.

Classic Tractor Pull - 6 p.m. / free

Friday, July 8: Ken and Karin Peterson Day

Tri-State Truck and Tractor Pull - 7 p.m. / Adults-$15, Children (6-12)-$8, Children (5 and under)-free, Pit Passes (10 and older)-$25

Saturday, July 9: Jack Mueller Day

Trailer Races - 5 p.m. / Adults-$14, Children (6-12)-$8, Children (5 and under)-free, Pit Passes (10 and older)-$25

Sunday, July 10: Joann Groth Day

Trailer Races - 5 p.m. / Adults-$15, Children (6-12)-$8, Children (5 and under)-free, Pit Passes (10 and older)-$25

More events, demonstrations, activities, and entertainment schedules can be found on the Winona County Fair’s website here.

Winona County Fair updates can be found on its Facebook page here.

A map of the fairgrounds can be found below:

Fairgrounds Map (Winona County Fair)

