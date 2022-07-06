Advertisement

Winona County Fair returns to St. Charles

County Fair
County Fair(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Updated: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona County Fair returns to St. Charles July 6 through 10.

According to the Winona County Fair’s Facebook page, people of all ages have come together to enjoy the Winona County Fair since 1858.

The fairgrounds are located on the west edge of St. Charles.

Below is the Grandstand schedule:

Wednesday, July 6: Pam Larson Day

  • Flag raising, opening ceremonies - 4 p.m. / free

Thursday, July 7: Frank and Mary Kaehler Day

  • Antique Tractor Parade (In front of Fair Office) - 12:30 p.m.
  • Classic Tractor Pull - 6 p.m. / free

Friday, July 8: Ken and Karin Peterson Day

  • Tri-State Truck and Tractor Pull - 7 p.m. / Adults-$15, Children (6-12)-$8, Children (5 and under)-free, Pit Passes (10 and older)-$25

Saturday, July 9: Jack Mueller Day

  • Trailer Races - 5 p.m. / Adults-$14, Children (6-12)-$8, Children (5 and under)-free, Pit Passes (10 and older)-$25

Sunday, July 10: Joann Groth Day

  • Trailer Races - 5 p.m. / Adults-$15, Children (6-12)-$8, Children (5 and under)-free, Pit Passes (10 and older)-$25

More events, demonstrations, activities, and entertainment schedules can be found on the Winona County Fair’s website here.

Winona County Fair updates can be found on its Facebook page here.

A map of the fairgrounds can be found below:

Fairgrounds Map
Fairgrounds Map(Winona County Fair)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An adult woman was found in the water
Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona
Grain Bin
Man in stable condition after being trapped in grain bin
Missing man in Dodge County
Man missing along Zumbro River found safe
Missing/Runaway Juvenile
Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in finding missing/runaway juvenile
Dog
Inflation impacting Rochester pet groomer

Latest News

2nd Street Ramp
Rochester Fire Department responds to smoke at 2nd Street Ramp
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82
An adult woman was found in the water
Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona
Northwest Rochester
MnDOT to close two Hwy 14 medians between Byron and Rochester
Iowa State Patrol performs more than 4,000 traffic stops over holiday weekend