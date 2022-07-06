Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in finding missing/runaway juvenile

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – Officials are asking for help in find a missing teen from Ridgeway, Iowa.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office took a report Tuesday morning of a missing/runaway child. Yaritze Pastor Junech, 16, left her home willingly early Sunday morning with a male she met on social media.

Junech is not believed to be in this area and may bet traveling to New York or Tennessee.

Missing poster for Yaritze Pastor Junech (Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office)

Contact the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 563-382-4268 if you have any information about her whereabouts.

