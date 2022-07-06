Advertisement

Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in finding missing/runaway juvenile

Missing/Runaway Juvenile
Missing/Runaway Juvenile(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – Officials are asking for help in find a missing teen from Ridgeway, Iowa.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office took a report Tuesday morning of a missing/runaway child. Yaritze Pastor Junech, 16, left her home willingly early Sunday morning with a male she met on social media.

Junech is not believed to be in this area and may bet traveling to New York or Tennessee.

Missing poster for Yaritze Pastor Junech
Missing poster for Yaritze Pastor Junech(Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office)

Contact the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 563-382-4268 if you have any information about her whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An adult woman was found in the water
Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona
Grain Bin
Man in stable condition after being trapped in grain bin
Missing man in Dodge County
Man missing along Zumbro River found safe
Dog
Inflation impacting Rochester pet groomer

Latest News

2nd Street Ramp
Rochester Fire Department responds to smoke at 2nd Street Ramp
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82
An adult woman was found in the water
Name released of 61-year-old woman found in Mississippi River near Winona
Northwest Rochester
MnDOT to close two Hwy 14 medians between Byron and Rochester
Iowa State Patrol performs more than 4,000 traffic stops over holiday weekend