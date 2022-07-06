Isolated midweek showers and storms; a bright and pleasant weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The intense heat, humidity, and thunderstorms we dealt with on Tuesday have moved out of the area, leaving behind a fairly quiet weather picture for our Wednesday. We’ll have clouds in the area with just a few breaks of sunshine today. There will be a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, especially along and south of Interstate 90. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with just a hint of an easterly breeze.

We'll have a few breaks of sunshine today with a stray shower possible in the afternoon and high temps will be in the upper 70s. (KTTC)

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon. (KTTC)

We'll have sparse showers in the area this afternoon. (KTTC)

A few more showers and thunderstorms will be possible late tonight as a storm system draws closer to the area from the northwest. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s with light southeast winds.

There will be sparse shower chances today and Thursday with another chance for showers late Sunday into Monday. (KTTC)

We’ll have sunshine with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the area on Thursday as that approaching storm system and cold front move into the area. Severe weather isn’t expected at this point, however. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with light east winds.

High pressure will move into the region from the north on Friday, bringing bright, pleasant weather to the Upper Mississippi Valley to wrap up the week. Expect mostly sunny skies Friday with high temperatures in the low 80s and light northeast winds. After a sunny and tranquil Saturday, we’ll have abundant Sunday on Sunday as well, but there will be a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the day. High temperatures for both days will be around 80 degrees.

Expect scattered thunderstorms on Monday as a cold front moves through the region. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with a little more humidity in the air ahead of that front.

Behind Monday’s cold front we’ll have sunny skies for the remainder of next week with high temperatures in the low 80s.

High temps for the next several days will be around 80 degrees. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.