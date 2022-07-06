Gov. Walz: Flags at half-staff in memory of Illinois parade shooting victims

St. Paul, MN-- Governor Walz ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings following the July 4 Parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

“Gun violence has no place in our society – whether it’s Illinois or Minneapolis,” said Governor Walz.

Nationally, President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff White House, all public building grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States until Saturday, July 9.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.